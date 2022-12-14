Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,692,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $8,238,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $7,363,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

