Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Down 1.4 %
Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.53.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
