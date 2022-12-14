Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.53.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

