MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,860,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 685,846 shares of company stock worth $46,448,722 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $305,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.