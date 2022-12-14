MagnetGold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,347.00 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $4,347.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00513963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.85 or 0.05031351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,428.25 or 0.30452576 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

