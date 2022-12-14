Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Up 2.6%

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.39). 1,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.33).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.49. The company has a market capitalization of £28.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4,875.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

