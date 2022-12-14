Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Up 27.2% in November

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mainz Biomed B.V.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYNZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 22,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,224. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

