Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CROJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Marimaca Copper Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.
About Marimaca Copper
Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marimaca Copper (CROJF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.