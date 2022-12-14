Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

