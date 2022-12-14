Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,289.52 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,240.00. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.