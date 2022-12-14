MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 180,891 shares.The stock last traded at $1.95 and had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

MarketWise Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

