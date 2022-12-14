MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 180,891 shares.The stock last traded at $1.95 and had previously closed at $1.92.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

