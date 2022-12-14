Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 2,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.