Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $841,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.13. 2,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,463. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,231,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,746,038. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

