Matthew J. Gould Acquires 2,115 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 2,115 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $42,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,202,996 shares in the company, valued at $64,380,219.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRT remained flat at $20.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $395.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

