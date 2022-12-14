Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.91. 10,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

