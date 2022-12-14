Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SYK traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.97. 5,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.