MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 626.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDM Permian Stock Up 8.0 %

MDMP stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. 404,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,869. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.04.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

