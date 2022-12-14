MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 626.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MDM Permian Stock Up 8.0 %
MDMP stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. 404,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,869. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.04.
MDM Permian Company Profile
