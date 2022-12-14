Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $111.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.