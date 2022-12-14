Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 104,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 288,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

