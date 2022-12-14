Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.71 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Metahero has a market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $562,222.59 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.01518755 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012258 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00031894 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.01748906 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

