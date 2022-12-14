Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.64

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and traded as high as $57.21. Metro shares last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 1,008 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.