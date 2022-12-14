Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.47

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.94. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 3,452 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.