Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 102,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,443 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

