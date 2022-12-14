Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,017 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

