MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 41.1% in November

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 199,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 231,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

