Michael D. Hutchinson Sells 5,741 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teradata Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 718,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

