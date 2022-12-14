Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.08). Approximately 16,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.07).

Mind Gym Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £88.15 million and a PE ratio of 4,400.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

