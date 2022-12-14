Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

