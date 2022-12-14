Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.78

Shares of Mitel Networks Co. (TSE:MNW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MITL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.86. Mitel Networks shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 408,390 shares.

Mitel Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.52.

About Mitel Networks

(Get Rating)

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.