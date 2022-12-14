Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 347.7% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of MIELY stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 190,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.30.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
