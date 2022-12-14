Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 347.7% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Shares of MIELY stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 190,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.