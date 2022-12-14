Modus Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.95 and its 200 day moving average is $295.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

