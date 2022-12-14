Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

