Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $369.50.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.28 and a 200-day moving average of $320.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,150 shares of company stock worth $68,603,899. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

