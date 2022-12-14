Monero Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Monero has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $90.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $149.14 or 0.00815018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,304.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00421917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00106257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00605189 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00251843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00259264 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,213,564 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

