Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

