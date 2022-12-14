Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 5,257 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $10,263,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

