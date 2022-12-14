Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 456,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.