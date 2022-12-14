Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 280 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.