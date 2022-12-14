Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.00

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years.

CAF opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:CAF Get Rating ) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

