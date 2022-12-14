Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

