Morgan Stanley Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Overweight

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CAE stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

CAE (NYSE:CAE Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $692.72 million. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after buying an additional 2,961,939 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

