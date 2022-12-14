Morgan Stanley Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Overweight

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after buying an additional 2,961,939 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.