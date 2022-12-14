M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,374,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,351 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 113,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

IQI stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

