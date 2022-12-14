Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 872,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,603. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

