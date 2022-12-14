MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 28.0% in November

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 35,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,112. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.46%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

