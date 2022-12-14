Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,727.0 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $24.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Nabtesco Company Profile
