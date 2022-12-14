Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,727.0 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $24.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.