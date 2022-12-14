National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.64. 5,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 175,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 172.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Beverage by 345.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage



National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

