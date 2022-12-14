National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,716. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 99,252 shares of company stock worth $3,782,060. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,056,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.