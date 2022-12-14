NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $76.06 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $76.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00009284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022138 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004925 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,522,893 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

