Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 794.4 days.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of Nemetschek stock remained flat at $48.25 during trading on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEMTF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nemetschek from €69.00 ($72.63) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($78.95) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nemetschek from €72.50 ($76.32) to €61.25 ($64.47) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nemetschek from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

