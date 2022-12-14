Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nestlé Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

