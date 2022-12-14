Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,480,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 297,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

