NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

